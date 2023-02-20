Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky (c) at the site of Russia's massacre in Bucha, Ukraine, in April last year (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Exclusive

New EU blacklist names Russians abducting Ukrainian children

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Crimes committed by Russians you've never heard of feature on a new EU blacklist designed to mark one year of war.

It names three Russian politicians — Lenara Ivanova, Vyacheslav Dukhin, and Tatiana Moskalkova — to face a visa-ban and asset-freeze for helping to organise mass abductions of Ukrainian children from occupied lands.

Ivanova, a regional deputy prime minister, was "one of the key persons involved in the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and their sub...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia added to EU tax-haven blacklist, Qatar gets more time
EU renewing ban on sales of toilets to Russia on war anniversary
Top EU officials show Ukraine solidarity on risky trip
Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky (c) at the site of Russia's massacre in Bucha, Ukraine, in April last year (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections