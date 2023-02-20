New EU blacklist names Russians abducting Ukrainian children

Crimes committed by Russians you've never heard of feature on a new EU blacklist designed to mark one year of war.
It names three Russian politicians — Lenara Ivanova, Vyacheslav Dukhin, and Tatiana Moskalkova — to face a visa-ban and asset-freeze for helping to organise mass abductions of Ukrainian children from occupied lands.
Ivanova, a regional deputy prime minister, was "one of the key persons involved in the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and their sub...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
