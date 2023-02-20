New EU blacklist names Russians abducting Ukrainian children

Crimes committed by Russians you've never heard of feature on a new EU blacklist designed to mark one year of war.

It names three Russian politicians — Lenara Ivanova, Vyacheslav Dukhin, and Tatiana Moskalkova — to face a visa-ban and asset-freeze for helping to organise mass abductions of Ukrainian children from occupied lands.

Ivanova, a regional deputy prime minister, was "one of the key persons involved in the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and their sub...