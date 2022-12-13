EU negotiators agree on historic carbon tariff

After 10 gruelling hours of overnight negotiations that lasted until five in the morning on Tuesday (13 December), the EU reached a deal on a border tariff for carbon-intensive goods, ending 20 years of discussions.

"People believed that we would never succeed. That it was just a threat to countries to increase their climate programme, yet here we are," S&D MEP Mohammed Chahim, the parliament's rapporteur on the file, said.

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is designe...