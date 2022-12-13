EU negotiators agree on historic carbon tariff

After 10 gruelling hours of overnight negotiations that lasted until five in the morning on Tuesday (13 December), the EU reached a deal on a border tariff for carbon-intensive goods, ending 20 years of discussions.
"People believed that we would never succeed. That it was just a threat to countries to increase their climate programme, yet here we are," S&D MEP Mohammed Chahim, the parliament's rapporteur on the file, said.
The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is designe...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
