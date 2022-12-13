Ad
euobserver
Mohammed Chahim speaking to press on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

EU negotiators agree on historic carbon tariff

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

After 10 gruelling hours of overnight negotiations that lasted until five in the morning on Tuesday (13 December), the EU reached a deal on a border tariff for carbon-intensive goods, ending 20 years of discussions.

"People believed that we would never succeed. That it was just a threat to countries to increase their climate programme, yet here we are," S&D MEP Mohammed Chahim, the parliament's rapporteur on the file, said.

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is designe...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Mohammed Chahim speaking to press on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

