In most EU countries industrial output was up — despite the energy crisis (Photo: Cheryl Marland - Flickr)

Energy crisis costs thousands of EU jobs, but industrial output stable

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Thousands of Europeans have already lost their jobs as a result of the energy crisis, a new report shows.

In the report published by Eurofound, the EU agency that monitors working conditions, high energy prices have led to job losses across sectors, with energy-intensive sectors especially hard hit.

And the impact of the energy crisis is only just beginning. "With no ...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

