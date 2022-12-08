Energy crisis costs thousands of EU jobs, but industrial output stable

Thousands of Europeans have already lost their jobs as a result of the energy crisis, a new report shows.
In the report published by Eurofound, the EU agency that monitors working conditions, high energy prices have led to job losses across sectors, with energy-intensive sectors especially hard hit.
And the impact of the energy crisis is only just beginning. "With no ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
