India's prime minister Narendra Modi has his roots in a fascist Hindu movement (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Bad Karma

by EU Scream, Brussels,

The European Union wants India as a strategic ally. India loves the positive attention it's getting from Europe.

Both sides are trying to speed up a long stalled trade agreement amid steadily tightening relations. But that only serves to magnify a glaring double standard in EU foreign policy. While the EU openly criticises China for abusing its the mostly Muslim Uyghur population, the EU ...

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

