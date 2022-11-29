Ad
euobserver
65 people supporting the Catalan independence movement were targeted with Pegasus smartphone spyware (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Catalan spyware victims demand justice

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Victims of the widening spyware scandal in Spain are demanding justice and reparations, following revelations that journalists, lawyers, civil society and politicians had been targeted.

"We are seeking reparations and a clear commitment of the Spanish state to stop such practices against political dissidents," Elisenda Paluzie, told MEPs on Tuesday (29 November).

Paluzie, a prominent Catalan economist and academic, had been targeted by Pegasus, an Israeli-made spyware that can tak...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

The Greek Watergate
Spyware-hacked MEPs still seeking answers
Phone spying scandal exposes 'impotent' Europe, says lead MEP
65 people supporting the Catalan independence movement were targeted with Pegasus smartphone spyware (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections