Catalan spyware victims demand justice

Victims of the widening spyware scandal in Spain are demanding justice and reparations, following revelations that journalists, lawyers, civil society and politicians had been targeted.
"We are seeking reparations and a clear commitment of the Spanish state to stop such practices against political dissidents," Elisenda Paluzie, told MEPs on Tuesday (29 November).
Paluzie, a prominent Catalan economist and academic, had been targeted by Pegasus, an Israeli-made spyware that can tak...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
