Catalan spyware victims demand justice

Victims of the widening spyware scandal in Spain are demanding justice and reparations, following revelations that journalists, lawyers, civil society and politicians had been targeted.

"We are seeking reparations and a clear commitment of the Spanish state to stop such practices against political dissidents," Elisenda Paluzie, told MEPs on Tuesday (29 November).

Paluzie, a prominent Catalan economist and academic, had been targeted by Pegasus, an Israeli-made spyware that can tak...