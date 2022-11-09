New deregulation will see EU states cherry-picking asylum law

The Czech presidency of the Council of the European Union is currently pushing fast for the adoption, before the end of 2022, of the so-called Instrumentalisation Regulation.
This legislative proposal initially dates from December 2021 and stems directly from a previous EU Commission proposal aiming at introducing a series of emergency measures to...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena Bizzi is coordinator of the migration & asylum programme at EuroMed Rights, and works with several NGOs on the protection of migrants' and refugees' rights.
Elena Bizzi is coordinator of the migration & asylum programme at EuroMed Rights, and works with several NGOs on the protection of migrants' and refugees' rights.