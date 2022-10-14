Will EU Commission capitulate to toxic chemicals industry?

Rumours abound that a key piece of legislation aimed at protecting citizens and the environment from toxic chemicals is about to be kicked into the long grass.
Two years ago this week, the European Commission announced a massive overhaul of EU chemicals regulation as part of the European Green Deal.
At the time campaigners called it "transformative" and demanded speedy implementation of its ambitious goals to deliver a toxic-free environment and zero pollution. The climate crisis...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Vicky Cann is a researcher with Corporate Europe Observatory.
Vicky Cann is a researcher with Corporate Europe Observatory.