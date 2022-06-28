Ad
The commission aimed to increase the EU 2030 binding energy efficiency target to 13 percent, instead of nine percent. (Photo: Siel Ju)

Member states water down renewable energy proposal

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU's 27 energy ministers have reached agreement on a crucial set of climate laws amid economic pressure to water down some of its more ambitious proposals.

"We have to present a coordinated approach," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on her arrival at the meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (27 June), adding that households will be protected against gas cut-offs.

Energy ministers agreed to raise the 2030 target for renewable energy as a share of the EU's final energy con...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

