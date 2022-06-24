Ad
euobserver
The search for alternative for gas sources is seen by third countries as 'the perfect business opportunity' to gain an important customer over time, said EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Union)

Next winter's gas looms large at EU summer summit

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders on Friday (24 June) discussed how to guarantee enough gas supplies for next winter at a summit in Brussels — amid increased concerns over energy security.

"We need to be prepared to deal with more disruptions in Russian gas deliveries," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference.

She said the EU executive will present an "emergency-demand reduction plan" in July, adding that all national contingency plans have been revised to ensure that...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

