Next winter's gas looms large at EU summer summit

EU leaders on Friday (24 June) discussed how to guarantee enough gas supplies for next winter at a summit in Brussels — amid increased concerns over energy security.

"We need to be prepared to deal with more disruptions in Russian gas deliveries," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference.

She said the EU executive will present an "emergency-demand reduction plan" in July, adding that all national contingency plans have been revised to ensure that...