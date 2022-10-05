Ad
The process for joining the free travel area has turned into a recurring nightmare for Bulgaria and Romania — two countries on the EU's external border (Photo: wfbakker2)

Let's end Bulgaria and Romania's 11-year Schengen purgatory

by Iratxe Garcia Perez, and Dan Nica, Strasbourg/Sofia/Bucharest,

The Schengen area is undoubtedly one of the EU's greatest achievements. Unrestricted travel benefits millions of European citizens and businesses. But for Bulgaria and Romania, the EU has yet to make this borderless dream come true.

Quite the opposite, the process for joining the free travel area has turned into a recurring nightmare for two countries on the EU's external border.

Last week marked 11 years since conservative-led governments vetoed Romania's and Bulgaria's applic...

Opinion

Author Bio

Iratxe Garcia Perez is the president of the Socialist & Democrats group in the European parliament and a Spanish MEP. Petar Vitanov, is head of the S&D Bulgarian delegation. Dan Nica is the head of the S&D Romanian delegation.

