Ad
euobserver
Andrej Babiš, here pictured in 2017, is now on trial in Prague - despite contemplating a run for the Czech presidency later this year (Photo: anobudelip.cz)

Testimony from son rocks trial of ex-Czech PM Babiš

EU Political
by William Nattrass, Prague,

The trial of former Czech prime minister and likely presidential candidate Andrej Babiš saw dramatic witness testimony from his son, Andrej Babiš Jr., in Prague on Friday.

Babiš Jr. claimed his signature was forged on key documents pertaining to allegations of EU subsidy fraud against Babiš and co-defendant Jana Nagyová.

But Babiš Jr.'s mental health was later put in the spotlight by the judge.

The trial concerns whe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

William Nattrass is a Prague-based British journalist and Visegrád Four current affairs commentator, who has written for the Independent, the Spectator and Cap X.

Related articles

MEPs: Czech PM Babis can't be in budget talks
Former Czech PM Babiš goes on trial for misuse of EU funds
Why doesn't Babiš get same focus as Hungary and Poland?
Andrej Babiš, here pictured in 2017, is now on trial in Prague - despite contemplating a run for the Czech presidency later this year (Photo: anobudelip.cz)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

William Nattrass is a Prague-based British journalist and Visegrád Four current affairs commentator, who has written for the Independent, the Spectator and Cap X.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections