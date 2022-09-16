Testimony from son rocks trial of ex-Czech PM Babiš

The trial of former Czech prime minister and likely presidential candidate Andrej Babiš saw dramatic witness testimony from his son, Andrej Babiš Jr., in Prague on Friday.

Babiš Jr. claimed his signature was forged on key documents pertaining to allegations of EU subsidy fraud against Babiš and co-defendant Jana Nagyová.

But Babiš Jr.'s mental health was later put in the spotlight by the judge.

The trial concerns whe...