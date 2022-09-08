Ad
euobserver
There are currently ongoing infringement procedures against 18 member states for failing to implement current EU air quality rules (Photo: Ron F)

EU: National capitals failing to meet climate rules costs €55bn

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

"EU member states must fully and properly apply the environmental rules we already have without any further delay … as non-compliance costs €55bn per year," the EU commissioner for environment Virginijus Sinkevičius warned on Thursday (8 September).

The commission's third report on the implementation of environmental policy revealed that there is already an investment gap of up to €110bn per year to back up the green transition.

Meanwhile, biodiversity in the EU continues to decl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

CAP 'failed to halt biodiversity loss', auditors find
EU pushes to end throw-away culture and fast fashion
Air pollution in many EU cities 'stubbornly high'
Italy 'manifestly failed' on air pollution, EU top court rules
There are currently ongoing infringement procedures against 18 member states for failing to implement current EU air quality rules (Photo: Ron F)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections