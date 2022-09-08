EU: National capitals failing to meet climate rules costs €55bn

"EU member states must fully and properly apply the environmental rules we already have without any further delay … as non-compliance costs €55bn per year," the EU commissioner for environment Virginijus Sinkevičius warned on Thursday (8 September).

The commission's third report on the implementation of environmental policy revealed that there is already an investment gap of up to €110bn per year to back up the green transition.

Meanwhile, biodiversity in the EU continues to decl...