EU draft report ramps up climate ambitions ahead of COP27

The European Union will be pressing major economies to scale up their climate ambitions, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday (25 August).
The demand comes ahead of the COP27 summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, in November and warns starkly that "global climate action remains insufficient".
The draft document reportedly says the E...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
