MEPs: Portugal 'risks undermining' trust in EU prosecutor

MEPs quizzed the Portuguese justice minister on Tuesday (26 January) over Lisbon's push for a prosecutor to be appointed to the EU's prosecutor office (EPPO) contrary to the advice of a European expert panel.

Lawmakers on the joint meeting of the civil liberties and budget control committee warned that concerns over the appointment of the Portuguese prosecutor could undermine the new EU's prosecutors office.

Belgium and Bulgaria also went against the expert panel's advice when la...