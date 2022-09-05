Europe burned more gas for power despite crunch

Europe has burned more gas for power generation during the first seven months of 2022 than during the same period last year — despite pledges by EU member states to reduce gas use by 15 percent.

The findings were presented on Thursday (1 September) by Rystad Energy.

Gas-use was up 4.28 percent for the generation of electricity, which translates to 13.2 terawatts. Coal made an even bigger jump, with 11.9 percent, or 27.9 terawatts of electricity.

Europe is "suffering from ...