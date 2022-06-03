Ad
euobserver
The then heads of state and government of the EU member states, with — in the centre — the late Jacques Chirac of France and the late Helmut Kohl of Germany, at the signing of the 1997 Treaty of Amsterdam (Photo: Wikimedia)

The Treaty of Amsterdam — 25 years on

EU Political
Opinion
by Jaap Hoeksma, Amsterdam,

Twenty-five years after the conclusion of the Treaty of Amsterdam in 1997, the European Union is poised to overcome its notorious 'democratic deficit'.

The EU is the first international organisation to evolve to a transnational democracy. The hallmark of the EU is that it applies the constitutional principles of democracy, and the rule of law, to an association of states.

As a result of the determination ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jaap Hoeksma is a philosopher of law, and the author of The European Union: a democratic Union of democratic States.

Related articles

Danish no to Maastricht changed Europe
2007: Barroso: An insider's guide to the Lisbon Treaty
EU warned against making 'Future EU' conference a one-off
Commissioner: Debate on Future of EU 'cannot disappoint citizens'
The then heads of state and government of the EU member states, with — in the centre — the late Jacques Chirac of France and the late Helmut Kohl of Germany, at the signing of the 1997 Treaty of Amsterdam (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Jaap Hoeksma is a philosopher of law, and the author of The European Union: a democratic Union of democratic States.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections