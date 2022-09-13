Ad
euobserver
Alessandro Chiocchetti shaking hands with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau in 2017 (Photo: European Parliament)

‘Rushed’ EP secretary-general pick sparks legal complaint

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

An anti-corruption NGO and a group of lawyers announced on Tuesday (13 September) they will launch a formal complaint with the EU Ombudsman over this week's appointment of a new head of the European Parliament's administration.

The parliament's administrative leadership body, called the Bureau, on Monday evening in a closed door meeting appointed the parliament's new secretary general and several director-generals.

The presiden...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Selmayr's stealth promotion was wrong, EU watchdog says
Metsola becomes youngest EU Parliament president
EU Parliament's top official to be picked by MEPs amid concerns
Alessandro Chiocchetti shaking hands with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau in 2017 (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections