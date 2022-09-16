Ad
euobserver
It is a litmus test of whether the EU has any geopolitical weight and effective diplomacy in today's world order (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Analysis

Credibility of EU's Michel on line in Caucasus flare-up

EU & the World
by Lara Setrakian, Yerevan,

When violence escalated this week in the South Caucasus, it was a slap in the face to efforts by the EU to build peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Less than two weeks ago, European Council president Charles Michel brought together heads of state from both countries, then issued a very detailed statement of just how well the meeting went.

Not only was it "open and productive," he said, he also added that both sides "agreed to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Lara Setrakian is a journalist based in Yerevan. She is the Founding CEO of News Deeply and the acting president of APRI Armenia, a think tank focused on regional stability and sustainable prosperity in the Caucasus.

Related articles

EU and Azerbaijan draft deal on extra gas supplies
Why did the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process just fail?
Armenia 'coup' shows waning of EU star in South Caucasus
Russia and West alarmed by fresh war drums on Armenia
It is a litmus test of whether the EU has any geopolitical weight and effective diplomacy in today's world order (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Lara Setrakian is a journalist based in Yerevan. She is the Founding CEO of News Deeply and the acting president of APRI Armenia, a think tank focused on regional stability and sustainable prosperity in the Caucasus.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections