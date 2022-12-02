Ad
euobserver
To reach the global deal, it took three years of intense negotiations, involving all EU countries — Hungary included (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU must break Orbán's veto on a tax rate for multinationals

EU Political
Opinion
by Aurore Lalucq, Paul Tang and Pedro Marques, Brussels,

With a dire winter ahead, all EU countries need all possible tax revenues to help people cope with the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine.

On Tuesday (6 December), EU finance ministers are again set to tackle the issue of transposing the global deal on a 15-percent minimum effective tax rate for multinationals into European legislation.

This could yield up to €64bn annually. Yet, the Hungarian government led by Viktor Orbán has been blocking it for months. The impotency of t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Aurore Lalucq MEP is the Socialists & Democrats spokesperson on taxation. Paul Tang MEP S&D is chair of European Parliament’s subcommittee on tax matters. Pedro Marques MEP is S&D vice-president responsible for social Europe.

Related articles

Hungary challenges new EU loan plan for Ukraine
EU Commission proposes suspending billions to Hungary
Orbán keeping Nato in the dark on Finland and Sweden
To reach the global deal, it took three years of intense negotiations, involving all EU countries — Hungary included (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Aurore Lalucq MEP is the Socialists & Democrats spokesperson on taxation. Paul Tang MEP S&D is chair of European Parliament’s subcommittee on tax matters. Pedro Marques MEP is S&D vice-president responsible for social Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections