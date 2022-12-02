EU must break Orbán's veto on a tax rate for multinationals

With a dire winter ahead, all EU countries need all possible tax revenues to help people cope with the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine.

On Tuesday (6 December), EU finance ministers are again set to tackle the issue of transposing the global deal on a 15-percent minimum effective tax rate for multinationals into European legislation.

This could yield up to €64bn annually. Yet, the Hungarian government led by Viktor Orbán has been blocking it for months. The impotency of t...