EU and US banks fuelling climate 'hypocrisy' in Africa

As the 27th climate conference (COP27) takes place in Egypt, a new report came out on Tuesday (15 November) detailing how Western banks are financing a new wave of fossil-fuel expansion on the continent.

In it, French NGO Reclaim Finance and Urgewald, a Germany-based group, as well as 36 African civil society organisations identify the financiers and investors behind 200 oil and gas companies active in Africa.

Between January 2019 and July 2022, 325 commercial banks channelled o...