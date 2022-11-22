Done 'asking nicely', EU adopts rules for more women on boards

The EU on Tuesday (22 November) adopted legislation to increase the number of women on the boards of big companies in the EU, in the fight against gender discrimination.

MEPs backed the legislation — which took 10 years for lawmakers and EU member states to agree on.

The new rules aim to have at least 40 percent of non-executive director posts, or one-third of all director posts on publicly-listed firms filled by women by July 2026.

