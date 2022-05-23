EU Commission extends borrowing curbs in 2023

The EU Commission on Monday (23 May) proposed to keep curbs on government spending suspended in 2023 — extending an earlier deadline for returning to tight fiscal rules by a year.
"We are not proposing a return to unlimited spending," economy commissioner Paolo Gentillioni said at a press conference.
EU debt rules limit member countries from running a deficit upwards of three percent and limit the debt to GDP-ratio to 60 percent.
The EU suspended tight fiscal rules at the ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
