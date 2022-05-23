EU Commission extends borrowing curbs in 2023

The EU Commission on Monday (23 May) proposed to keep curbs on government spending suspended in 2023 — extending an earlier deadline for returning to tight fiscal rules by a year.

"We are not proposing a return to unlimited spending," economy commissioner Paolo Gentillioni said at a press conference.

EU debt rules limit member countries from running a deficit upwards of three percent and limit the debt to GDP-ratio to 60 percent.

The EU suspended tight fiscal rules at the ...