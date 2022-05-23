Ad
"We are not proposing a return to unlimited spending," Paolo Gentillioni said on Monday (Photo: European Union, 2022)

EU Commission extends borrowing curbs in 2023

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Monday (23 May) proposed to keep curbs on government spending suspended in 2023 — extending an earlier deadline for returning to tight fiscal rules by a year.

"We are not proposing a return to unlimited spending," economy commissioner Paolo Gentillioni said at a press conference.

EU debt rules limit member countries from running a deficit upwards of three percent and limit the debt to GDP-ratio to 60 percent.

The EU suspended tight fiscal rules at the ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

