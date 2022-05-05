EU to clean house of Russia lobbyists

Brussels is to wave goodbye to Russian lobbyists under new sanctions, ending a 20-year era of influence peddling in Europe.

The Russia PR ban is included in the small print of more drastic EU measures, including an oil embargo, due to enter into force later this month.

"It shall be prohibited to provide, directly or indirectly .... management consulting or public relations services to: the government of Russia; or legal persons, entities or bodies established in Russia", accordi...