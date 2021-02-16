Ad
euobserver
Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (l) with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in St. Petersburg on Monday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU relations are a 'carcass', Russia says

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has said it wants closer ties with friendly EU states, but that relations with EU institutions were a dead "carcass".

"The European Union is not the same as Europe. We are not going away from Europe. We have a lot of friends, a lot of like-minded people in Europe. We will continue to develop mutually beneficial relations with them," Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told press in St. Petersburg on Monday (15 February) after meeting Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto. <...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Borrell to propose sanctions after Russia 'fiasco'
US deaf to Germany on Russia pipeline
Russia humiliates Borrell in Moscow
Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (l) with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in St. Petersburg on Monday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections