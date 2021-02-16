EU relations are a 'carcass', Russia says

Russia has said it wants closer ties with friendly EU states, but that relations with EU institutions were a dead "carcass".
"The European Union is not the same as Europe. We are not going away from Europe. We have a lot of friends, a lot of like-minded people in Europe. We will continue to develop mutually beneficial relations with them," Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told press in St. Petersburg on Monday (15 February) after meeting Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto. <...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
