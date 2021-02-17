EU has 26 documents on alleged NGO sex abuse in DRC

The European Commission has collected more than two dozen confidential documents of alleged sexual abuse by EU-funded aid agencies, EUobserver can reveal.

The documents, including emails, link back to allegations during the Ebola emergency response in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The commission had late last year requested its "relevant partners" provide detailed information of the allegations. The total of 26 dates to 12 February.

EUobserver has s...