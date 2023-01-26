Ad
euobserver
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Activists and NGO staff work with the constant fear that they are being spied on (Photo: Nea Demokratia)

Greece's spy scandal must shake us out of complacency

Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by Glykeria Arapi, Athens,

A surveillance scandal that has smouldered for almost a year erupted this week after the leader of Greece's main opposition party filed a no-confidence motion against the government after a string of exposés that journalists and politicians were targeted with spyware and/or were under state surveillance.

The controversy began in March last year when digital rights group Citizen Lab told journali...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU Commission silent on Greek spyware sale to Madagascar
The Greek Watergate
Greek government in no-confidence vote over spying scandal
Greek PM embroiled in spyware scandal
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Activists and NGO staff work with the constant fear that they are being spied on (Photo: Nea Demokratia)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections