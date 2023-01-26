Friday

27th Jan 2023

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

Greek government in no-confidence vote over spying scandal

By

Listen to article

In his office in Brussels, Greek Left MEP Stelios Kouloglou watches online as opposition leader Alexis Tsipras in Athens reads off a list of names that had been under surveillance by the Greek secret services.

"It is a major development," Kouloglou tells EUobserver on Wednesday (25 January).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Moments later, Tsipras calls for a no-confidence vote on a government and its leadership under conservative prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The vote is set for Friday, in a move welcomed by Mitsotakis ahead of possible early elections later this year.

"It is a good opportunity to compare what we have done during our four-year terms," insisted Mitsotakis.

Tsipras has accused Mitsotakis of being a "mastermind and chief behind this criminal network", following revelations of state led surveillance against five top military officials and an energy minister.

For Kouloglou, those named do not come as a surprise, noting they had been already leaked.

"We know the names. We knew them, but now it is official," said Kouloglou, who sits in as a substitute on the European Parliament's Pega (short for Pegasus, the Israeli mobile phone spyware) surveillance inquiry committee.

When Mitsotakis became prime minister, he moved the Greek state intelligence service EYP under his watch and remit.

The scandal erupted last July when it was revealed attempts had been made to infect the phone of Pasok opposition leader Nikos Androulakis with Predator, a spyware capable of making recordings.

Mitsotakis then admitted the EYP had monitored Androulakis but denied authorities ever used Predator. Greek authorities had also admitted snooping on Thanasis Koukakis, a Greek journalist.

EYP chief Panagiotis Kontoleon resigned over the affair, posing questions on why journalists and political oppositions figures are being spied upon by the Greek state.

"The minute I say that I'm going to stand for the socialist party, I suddenly realised that I'm a victim of phone hacking or wiretapping," said Androulakis last year.

Mitsotakis' secretary general, Grigoris Dimitriadis, also stepped down and then sued critical media outlets Reporters United and Efimerida ton Syntakton (EfSyn).

Aside from being the prime minister's nephew, Dimitriadis was also responsible for government contacts with the EYP.

The latest developments in Athens has only intensified calls for Mitsotakis' resignation.

Tsipras had received the list of names from the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE), an independent oversight authority.

And it was on the back of an ADAE investigation into the snooping of Pasok leader Androulakis that led to the resignation of EYP chief Panagiotis Kontoleon and Mitsotakis' nephew.

Meanwhile, a Greek judicial investigation and a parliamentary inquiry into the affair have yet to produce any meaningful results.

The latest issue has not gone unnoticed in Brussels.

The Pega committee now wants ADAE chair Christos Rammos to speak at a hearing. For its part, the Greek government has denied any wrongdoing.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. Pegasus: Are we becoming a Europe of spies?
  2. Spyware scandals in Europe are 'much worse than Watergate'
  3. EU Commission silent on Greek spyware sale to Madagascar
  4. The Greek Watergate
  5. Greece's spy scandal must shake us out of complacency

Opinion

Pegasus: Are we becoming a Europe of spies?

I was spied on using Pegasus while being an MEP in the EU Parliament — this attack on the home of European democracy must have consequences.

Magazine

Spyware scandals in Europe are 'much worse than Watergate'

The illicit use of spyware in Europe is worse than the Watergate scandal which brought down US president Richard Nixon — yet EU authorities are ignoring the danger, MEP Sophie in 't Veld tells Wester van Gaal.

Opinion

The Greek Watergate

In the European Parliament hearing into espionage against Greek politicians and reporters, the spied-upon journalists recounted their experiences — but the non-answers provided by the Greek government official were embarrassing, confrontative, and institutionally vacant.

Opinion

Greece's spy scandal must shake us out of complacency

The director of Amnesty International Greece on the political spying scandal that now threatens to bring down prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Activists and NGO staff work with the constant fear that they are being spied on.

Opinion

Greece's spy scandal must shake us out of complacency

The director of Amnesty International Greece on the political spying scandal that now threatens to bring down prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Activists and NGO staff work with the constant fear that they are being spied on.

Poland's legal fixes to collect EU funds come under fire

Unlocking the €35.4bn in grants and loans allocated for Poland as part of the EU's Covid-19 fund is key for the Law & Justice (PiS) government to boost its chances ahead of the upcoming elections in the autumn.

Latest News

  1. Official: EU parliament's weak internal rule-making body leads to 'culture of impunity'
  2. Red tape border logjam for EU's 1.3m 'frontier workers'
  3. Greece's spy scandal must shake us out of complacency
  4. Greek government in no-confidence vote over spying scandal
  5. The legal battle for justice against Kremlin's 'untouchables'
  6. UAE's fossil-fuelled high-tech mirage of a green future
  7. MEP harassment case sheds light on flimsy support for victims
  8. Big Agri's EU lobbying playbook on 'hunger' and a 'refugee crisis'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual & Reproductive Rights (EPF)Launch of the EPF Contraception Policy Atlas Europe 2023. 8th February. Register now.
  2. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  3. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  4. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  2. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  3. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  5. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  6. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us