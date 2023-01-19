Ad
Central Mediterranean is becoming increasingly militarised (Photo: EUobserver)

Internal memo: EU navies to police Libya migration for years

by Andrew Rettman and Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU navies should stay parked off the Libyan coast for years to come, the bloc's military advisors say, renewing concern on "vile" conditions for refugees there.

Operation Irini patrols one of the EU's most dangerous migration corridors — the Mediterranean Sea between Libya and Italy, where more than 100,000 people crossed in 2022 and where thousands have drowned since 2014.

Its two ships and seven surveillance aircraft are also meant to help enforce a UN arms and oil embargo on ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

