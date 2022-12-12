Next EU sanctions to strike at Russia's pro-war media

Upcoming EU sanctions will strike at Russia's media bullhorn, while shedding light on the horrors behind the propaganda lies.
Draft new EU blacklists of 144 individuals include popular Russian TV presenters Boris Korchevnikov and Marina Evgenievna Kim, singer Grigory Lepservidze, and writers Dmitry Puchkov, Nikita Mikhalov, and Sergey Mikheev.
Korchevnikov, for instance, has posted comments on social media that "associate the West and Ukraine with godlessness and the devil," the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.