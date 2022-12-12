Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Exclusive

Next EU sanctions to strike at Russia's pro-war media

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Upcoming EU sanctions will strike at Russia's media bullhorn, while shedding light on the horrors behind the propaganda lies.

Draft new EU blacklists of 144 individuals include popular Russian TV presenters Boris Korchevnikov and Marina Evgenievna Kim, singer Grigory Lepservidze, and writers Dmitry Puchkov, Nikita Mikhalov, and Sergey Mikheev.

Korchevnikov, for instance, has posted comments on social media that "associate the West and Ukraine with godlessness and the devil," the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

MEPs formally declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'
EU: Russian assets to be returned in case of peace treaty
Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties
Serbia now has no choice but to join EU sanctions on Russia
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections