Next EU sanctions to strike at Russia's pro-war media

Upcoming EU sanctions will strike at Russia's media bullhorn, while shedding light on the horrors behind the propaganda lies.

Draft new EU blacklists of 144 individuals include popular Russian TV presenters Boris Korchevnikov and Marina Evgenievna Kim, singer Grigory Lepservidze, and writers Dmitry Puchkov, Nikita Mikhalov, and Sergey Mikheev.

Korchevnikov, for instance, has posted comments on social media that "associate the West and Ukraine with godlessness and the devil," the...