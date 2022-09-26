Germany sued over air pollution levels

German citizens are suing their government over its failure to bring down air pollution levels to limits recommended by the world's leading scientists.
The seven claimants, supported by environmental organisations ClientEarth and Deutsche Umwelthilfe [German Environment Help], last week launched the case in the Federal Administrative Court — Germany's highest court.
They argue German law breaches their fundamental rights, since it allows air-pollution levels to be four to five t...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
