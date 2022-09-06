Ad
New British PM and Liz Truss and EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič earlier this year during post-Brexit talks in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU top officials on Monday (5 September) warned Liz Truss, the newly-chosen UK prime minister, to stick to the EU-UK agreement on Northern Ireland, just hours after she was elected by her Conservative party members.

The former foreign minister was the one who introduced Northern Ireland protocol bill in the UK parliament earlier this year, which would allow the government in London to abandon parts of the protocol, in breach of its divorce agreement with the EU.

Truss beat forme...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

