EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal

EU top officials on Monday (5 September) warned Liz Truss, the newly-chosen UK prime minister, to stick to the EU-UK agreement on Northern Ireland, just hours after she was elected by her Conservative party members.

The former foreign minister was the one who introduced Northern Ireland protocol bill in the UK parliament earlier this year, which would allow the government in London to abandon parts of the protocol, in breach of its divorce agreement with the EU.

Truss beat forme...