Energy and inflation in focus This WEEK

Welcome back after the summer! As life (and officials) return to the Brussels bubble, worried attention is turning to gas prices and energy resources in preparation for a tough European winter.
On Friday (9 September) energy ministers will meet for an extraordinary council session, to build consensus for the energy price caps.
With energy markets at record highs this month, Europeans are facing massive increases in energy bills driven by rocketing gas prices in the wake of Russia...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
