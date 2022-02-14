Shuttering West's embassies in Ukraine is a mistake

It is a huge mistake for democracies to close or reduce their diplomatic representation in Ukraine. Such steps only increase the already high levels of stress in Ukrainian society and do not make much sense anyway.
Instead, it is of utmost importance to demonstrate substantial international presence in Ukraine.
If the reason for leaving is driven by fear of the outbreak of a new wave of the Russia-Ukraine war, then diplomatic rep...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Urmas Paet is vice-chair of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee and a former foreign minister of Estonia from 2005-2014.
Urmas Paet is vice-chair of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee and a former foreign minister of Estonia from 2005-2014.