Ad
euobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron told MEPs last month that Europe should build a new security and stability order (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Macron in Moscow, chips in Brussels This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Kicking off the week, French president Emmanuel Macron will meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and then later the leader of Ukraine, Volodomyr Zelensky, on Tuesday (8 February) in Kyiv in a latest effort by Western powers to de-escalate tensions on the country's border with Russia.

Macron arrives in Moscow on Monday (7 February) - fresh on the heels of another EU leader, Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán, who was in Moscow last week criticising sanctions against Russia, a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Allies keep close eye on Orbán's Moscow visit
An inflation surge, but (some) economists warn on raising rates
EU orders Poland to pay €70m in fines
Macron calls for new security order and talks with Russia
French president Emmanuel Macron told MEPs last month that Europe should build a new security and stability order (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections