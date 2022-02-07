Macron in Moscow, chips in Brussels This WEEK

Kicking off the week, French president Emmanuel Macron will meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and then later the leader of Ukraine, Volodomyr Zelensky, on Tuesday (8 February) in Kyiv in a latest effort by Western powers to de-escalate tensions on the country's border with Russia.

Macron arrives in Moscow on Monday (7 February) - fresh on the heels of another EU leader, Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán, who was in Moscow last week criticising sanctions against Russia, a...