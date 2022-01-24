The Shell 'carbon capture' plant that emits more than it captures

Many countries around the globe have committed to phasing-out fossil fuels in the next 10 to 30 years - with some wealthy EU member states like Germany promising to withdraw from the use of natural gas before 2035 completely.
Natural gas is used as a fuel for heating, transport and energy production and in industrial processes like steel, ammonia and hydrogen.
Some of these can be electrified. But hydrogen is also often proposed as a replacement fuel.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
