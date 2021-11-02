EU sets new cybersecurity rules for wireless 'internet of things'

The European Commission has adopted new cybersecurity rules for wireless devices with the aim to prevent online payment fraud and better protect citizens' personal data – after several reports flagged up the risks from toys that spy on children or unencrypted data stored on smartphones.
New legal requirements will cover all types of devices capable of communicating via the internet (except for some medical equipment and aircraft systems) - but also toys and baby monitors as well as 'wea...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.