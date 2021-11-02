Ad
euobserver
Wireless devices like smartphones and tablets are the target of more than 80 percent of cyberattacks (Photo: iStock)

EU sets new cybersecurity rules for wireless 'internet of things'

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has adopted new cybersecurity rules for wireless devices with the aim to prevent online payment fraud and better protect citizens' personal data – after several reports flagged up the risks from toys that spy on children or unencrypted data stored on smartphones.

New legal requirements will cover all types of devices capable of communicating via the internet (except for some medical equipment and aircraft systems) - but also toys and baby monitors as well as 'wea...

Rule of Law

