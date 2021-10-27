More transparency on EU media owners planned for 2022

The EU Commission will come forward with the media freedom act, an effort to better defend media pluralism and press freedom in Europe, starting from next July, commission vice-president Věra Jourová told MEPs on Tuesday (28 October).

The new rules will be based on the single market, meaning it will focus on the private sector and attempts to defend pluralism through increased transparency, and scrutinising ownership.

However, the rules - planned for the third quarter of 2022 - ...