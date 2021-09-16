EU 'stands by Afghans' but wants most kept away

European Commission president Von der Leyen has reiterated that the EU is supportive of the citizens of Afghanistan.
"We stand by the Afghan people," she said on Wednesday (15 September), in her state of the union address to the European Parliament.
But an internal document says the EU is seeking to return rejected Afghans elsewhere at a time when the cou...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
