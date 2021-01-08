Ad
Currently, BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the only jabs authorised in the EU (Photo: Nathan Forget)

Commission silent as Germany buys own vaccines

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has refused to comment on whether Germany has breached EU agreements by securing additional vaccine doses for its own citizens under a bilateral agreement.

German health minister Jens Spahn said earlier this week that his country had signed a memorandum of understanding with BioNTech last September for 30 million additional vaccine doses - a decision which seems to put at risk the principle of solidarity between European countries.

In his statement, he reve...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

