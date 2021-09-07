MEPs: EU aid 'not sufficient' after summer floods and fires

This summer has seen a succession of natural disasters, especially floods, wildfires and other extreme weather events, causing significant human and economic losses all across Europe.
Affected EU member states are still assessing the damage, but many are expected to request financial support under the European Solidarity Fund due to the dimensions of the destruction.
So far, there has not been any official requests.
While the European Commission is ready to mobilise the fun...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
