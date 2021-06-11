EU anti-fraud agency cracked down on fake pandemic supplies

The EU's anti-fraud agency helped seized millions of counterfeit masks, testing-kits, and hand-sanitisers over the past year, as the pandemic opened up a major business opportunity for fraudsters, the agency, OLAF's report published on Thursday (10 June) said.
EU imports of Chinese healthcare products grew by 900 percent in the second quarter of 2020, compared with 2019, the report found.
Th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.