Ireland sets EU precedent on Israeli 'annexation'

Ireland has become the first EU country to formally designate Israeli settlement expansion as "annexation" of Palestinian land.

The Irish parliament, the Dáil, said so in a motion passed unanimously on Wednesday (26 May).

"The scale, pace, and strategic nature of Israel's actions on settlement expansion and the intent behind it have brought us to a point where we need to be honest about what is actually happening on the ground ... it is de facto annexation," Irish foreign minister...