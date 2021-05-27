Ireland sets EU precedent on Israeli 'annexation'

Ireland has become the first EU country to formally designate Israeli settlement expansion as "annexation" of Palestinian land.
The Irish parliament, the Dáil, said so in a motion passed unanimously on Wednesday (26 May).
"The scale, pace, and strategic nature of Israel's actions on settlement expansion and the intent behind it have brought us to a point where we need to be honest about what is actually happening on the ground ... it is de facto annexation," Irish foreign minister...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
