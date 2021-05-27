Ad
euobserver
Israeli settler in Hebron, a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Ireland sets EU precedent on Israeli 'annexation'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ireland has become the first EU country to formally designate Israeli settlement expansion as "annexation" of Palestinian land.

The Irish parliament, the Dáil, said so in a motion passed unanimously on Wednesday (26 May).

"The scale, pace, and strategic nature of Israel's actions on settlement expansion and the intent behind it have brought us to a point where we need to be honest about what is actually happening on the ground ... it is de facto annexation," Irish foreign minister...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Building Israel, one rock at a time
EU criticises Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip media office
EU impunity for Israel creating 'horror' in Gaza
Israeli settler in Hebron, a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections