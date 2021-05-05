What happens now to the EU's post-Covid recovery fund?

The wheels have started to turn in the EU machinery to get the €800bn recovery package - designed to mitigate the economic fallout from the pandemic - rolling.

But it will take time before member states' budgets receive the first euros, at the start of the summer at best, almost a year after EU leaders agreed to issue joint debts to finance the continent's recovery.

The EU Commission has started to receive the national plans that underpin the recovery financing, but clashes both...