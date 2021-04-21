Ad
Europe's leniency towards Russia does not increase the chance of cooperation - as the Germans (and others) suggest

Europeans are Russian pipeline addicts

by Jonathan Holslag, Brussels,

This week's European Council was again one of these moments that makes one wonder why we still try to pretend to have a European foreign policy.

The more we talk about geopolitics, autonomy, and grand strategy, the more Europe seems to move in the opposite direction.

Russia is one these issues that makes it painfully clear. The council did not agree on anything, except doing nothing.

Despite the situation of Alexei Navalny...

Author Bio

Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels (VUB).

