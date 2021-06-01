Greek and Turkish ministers make friends in Athens

Relations improved between Greece and Turkey at a high-level meeting in Athens on Monday (31 May), but the EU remains wary of Ankara.

Greece hoped for "gradual normalisation" of ties, even though it and Turkey sometimes held "different and, on certain serious issues, diametrically opposed positions," Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias said after meeting his Turkish counterpart in the Greek capital.

Turkey also wanted to "increase cooperation," Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çav...