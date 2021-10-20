EU re-launches mammoth fiscal debates

The European Commission has reignited its effort to overhaul the way the EU governs its economy.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen first launched the effort in 2019, but it was suspended due to the pandemic.

The new rules should achieve at least two goals: reducing public debt throughout the union and allowing investment in green and digital technologies that amount up to €650bn annually, economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told press on Tuesday (19 October).

"We...