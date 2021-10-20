Ad
euobserver
European economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told press he expected the debates to start next year. (Photo: European Commission)

EU re-launches mammoth fiscal debates

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Commission has reignited its effort to overhaul the way the EU governs its economy.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen first launched the effort in 2019, but it was suspended due to the pandemic.

The new rules should achieve at least two goals: reducing public debt throughout the union and allowing investment in green and digital technologies that amount up to €650bn annually, economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told press on Tuesday (19 October).

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

