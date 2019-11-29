Finnish EU presidency brief broadly offshores migration

A Finnish EU presidency paper on asylum and migration, seen by EUobserver, is demanding the EU secure partnerships across the world to curtail irregular migration.

The eight-page paper, to be discussed among EU interior ministers on Monday (2 December) in Brussels, is meant to feed into the incoming European Commission's plan to kick start a new pact on migration.

"We trust that these discussions will really inspire the new commission while working towards the new pact," an EU dip...