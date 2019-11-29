Ad
euobserver
Partnerships are crucial to stem irregular migration, notes Finnish EU presidency paper (Photo: bundeskanzlerei.de)

Finnish EU presidency brief broadly offshores migration

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A Finnish EU presidency paper on asylum and migration, seen by EUobserver, is demanding the EU secure partnerships across the world to curtail irregular migration.

The eight-page paper, to be discussed among EU interior ministers on Monday (2 December) in Brussels, is meant to feed into the incoming European Commission's plan to kick start a new pact on migration.

"We trust that these discussions will really inspire the new commission while working towards the new pact," an EU dip...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Partnerships are crucial to stem irregular migration, notes Finnish EU presidency paper (Photo: bundeskanzlerei.de)

