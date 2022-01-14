MEPs seek probe into EU commissioner over Bosnia

Dozens of MEPs have called on EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for an investigation into enlargement commissioner Olivér Várhelyi's ties with Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

In a letter sent on Wednesday (11 January), MEPs wrote that a leaked internal commission document suggested that Várhelyi "openly colluded [with Dodik] in potentially breaking up Bosnia and Herzegovina".

The document, signed by Johann Sattler, the head of the EU delegation to Bosnia, was leaked ...