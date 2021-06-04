EU to defend journalists from malicious law suits

Investigative journalism in Europe needed "legal" protection from the growing problem of malicious law suits, the European Commission and MEPs have said.

The Commission is to put forward new measures to protect journalists later this year and these needed a "legislative component" as well as non-binding recommendations, EU values commissioner Věra Jourová said on Thursday (3 June).

This could be based on article 81 of the EU treaty, which defends freedom of competition in the me...