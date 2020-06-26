Ad
Malta press freedom photo exhibition in European Parliament (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EUobserver under attack in wider battle for EU free press

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

If EU citizens want to know the truth, then European journalists need protection from malicious litigation, as EUobserver joined the list of targets, over an article about the late Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

That was the message from 16 pro-free press advocacy groups, who signed a letter of support for this website after it came under fire from a former spy and his bill...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

